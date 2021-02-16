LGI Homes (LGIH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.94 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LGI Homes stock opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $132.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.07 and its 200 day moving average is $112.20.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.86.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

