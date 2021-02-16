LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (NYSEARCA:MSVX) Trading Up 0.6%

LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (NYSEARCA:MSVX) was up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.56. Approximately 219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (NYSEARCA:MSVX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

