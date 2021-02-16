LHT (LHT) Achieves Market Cap of $179,028.26

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, LHT has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $179,028.26 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007047 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008386 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

