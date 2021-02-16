Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Shares Gap Down to $10.60

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $9.53. Lianluo Smart shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 4,389 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lianluo Smart stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 44,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Lianluo Smart at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lianluo Smart Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in China and internationally. The company offers medical devices, including wearable sleep respiratory solutions, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products.

