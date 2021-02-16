Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,311,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $146.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.41 and a 200-day moving average of $147.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.24 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $162.26. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

