Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Position Lifted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,710 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.22% of Liberty Broadband worth $61,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK stock opened at $149.61 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $165.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 121.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LBRDK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.60.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.