Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.10

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.10 and last traded at $26.03, with a volume of 42564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 35,508 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

