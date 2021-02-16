Lido DAO Token (LDO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.51 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO Token token can now be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00005265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $23.20 million and $2.51 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lido DAO Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00059356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.26 or 0.00263667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00086079 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00074108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00088239 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.48 or 0.00410752 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00181826 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 tokens.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.