Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.56 Million

Equities analysts expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to post sales of $160.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.57 million and the highest is $164.41 million. Life Storage reported sales of $147.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $611.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.84 million to $616.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $666.71 million, with estimates ranging from $638.29 million to $701.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Life Storage.

Several research firms have commented on LSI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $81.33 to $85.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 23.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 9.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 30.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.46. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $44.87 and a 52 week high of $86.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

