Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.35 Million

Brokerages expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to announce $65.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.30 million to $67.40 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $33.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $293.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $291.16 million to $294.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $272.34 million, with estimates ranging from $211.97 million to $332.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

LGND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.17.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,088.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $3,230,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,035.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $172.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -174.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.61. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

