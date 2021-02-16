Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Trading Up 7.6%

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) was up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.73 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 627,573 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 502,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lightbridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) by 27,062.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Lightbridge worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nuclear fuel technology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

