LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Trading 8.5% Higher

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s share price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $4.96. 2,406,966 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 818,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

The firm has a market cap of $554.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 76.19%. The business had revenue of $100.01 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the third quarter worth $95,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of various products and services to consumers worldwide. It provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.