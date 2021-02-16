Lightning Bitcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $782,628.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and $782,628.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.82 or 0.00005653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 63% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.43 or 0.00421947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

