Lightspeed POS (LSPD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

2/10/2021 – Lightspeed POS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lightspeed POS Inc. powers complex small and medium-sized businesses with its cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms. It operates principally in Canada, USA, Europe and Australia. Lightspeed POS Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

2/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $100.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $80.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Lightspeed POS is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.96. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $81.97. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion and a PE ratio of -90.15.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Lightspeed POS’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth $79,209,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth $23,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

