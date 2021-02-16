Lightstreams Achieves Market Capitalization of $700,910.87 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Lightstreams has a market cap of $700,910.87 and $2,884.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00065366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.00 or 0.00895045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00049236 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.57 or 0.05131688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00024687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00016901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00033097 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

PHT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

Lightstreams can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.