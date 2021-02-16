LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Tops $0.0115 on Major Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $9.62 million and $22,908.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00065033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.30 or 0.00875081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00048880 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.58 or 0.05056844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00024531 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00016883 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00033425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,017,120,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,568,200 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

