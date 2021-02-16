LINA (LINA) Trading Up 88% This Week

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 38.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, LINA has traded 88% higher against the US dollar. One LINA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. LINA has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and $9,246.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LINA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00064697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.50 or 0.00897988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00049396 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.03 or 0.05145914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00024393 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00017209 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00033272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA (LINA) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,124,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINA is lina.network

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.