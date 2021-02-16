LINA Price Hits $0.0170 (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 36% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One LINA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. LINA has a market cap of $5.30 million and $12,146.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LINA has traded up 185.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00061053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.17 or 0.00824546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00045782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.05 or 0.04850661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00023841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00015340 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,124,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINA is lina.network

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

