Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Update

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 242,700 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the January 14th total of 317,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIMAF shares. CIBC upped their target price on Linamar from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Linamar from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Linamar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Linamar from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Linamar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIMAF opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. Linamar has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

