Lincoln Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 28,192 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,192 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000. GoDaddy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,236,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth approximately $158,426,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 47.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,159,000 after acquiring an additional 516,802 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 646.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,007,000 after acquiring an additional 56,080 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GDDY traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $84.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,910. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.38.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. Research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $3,532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,570 shares of company stock worth $6,407,582 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

