Lincoln Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lincoln Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 3.3% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after buying an additional 3,127,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVS Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after buying an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,407,000 after buying an additional 309,570 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,592,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $443,401,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,230,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,252,000 after buying an additional 80,342 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.55. 256,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,586,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $93.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average of $65.94. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.