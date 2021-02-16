Lincoln Capital Corp Grows Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,680 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,343,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $767,000. TCF National Bank bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 36,739 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,803. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $62.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.60.

