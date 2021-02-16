Lincoln Capital Corp Has $1.60 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lincoln Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.0% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.98. 39,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The company has a market cap of $128.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

