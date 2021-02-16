Lincoln Capital Corp Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lincoln Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,669 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up about 1.7% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,243,721 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

MDLZ traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.78. 131,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,566,476. The firm has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day moving average is $56.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

