Lincoln Capital Corp Has $4.64 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Lincoln Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,726 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,895 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises approximately 3.0% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,284,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.94. 107,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFG. UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

