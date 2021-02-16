Lincoln Capital Corp Has $5.45 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 3.6% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,117,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,052,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 343.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 589,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,858,000 after purchasing an additional 456,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 520,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,748,000 after purchasing an additional 251,293 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of MTUM traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.04. The company had a trading volume of 525,166 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.