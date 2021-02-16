Lincoln Capital Corp Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lincoln Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.79. The company had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,914. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67.

