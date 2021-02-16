Lincoln Capital Corp Has $9.61 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lincoln Capital Corp lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.80. 891,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.47. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

