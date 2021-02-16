Lincoln Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 104.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,647 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,933,000 after purchasing an additional 462,943 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,261,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,548,000 after acquiring an additional 692,177 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,288,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,847,000 after acquiring an additional 124,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after acquiring an additional 153,696 shares during the period. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 805,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.36. 604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,672. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

