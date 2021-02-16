Lincoln Capital Corp Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 12.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp owned 0.16% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $18,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,000. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,078,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.83. 971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,731. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.88.

