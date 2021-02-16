Lincoln Gold Mining (CVE:LMG) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:LMG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.14, but opened at C$0.12. Lincoln Gold Mining shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 45,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18.

Lincoln Gold Mining Company Profile (CVE:LMG)

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal projects. The company primarily holds interests in the Pine Grove gold property with mining leases on the Wilson and Wheeler mines, and 243 unpatented claims located in the Pine Grove Hills, Lyon County, Nevada. It also holds claims in the pre-development stage Oro Cruz gold property that consists of 151 lode claims covering an area of approximately 3,000 acres located in Imperial County, California.

