Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Trimmed by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,427 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Linde worth $218,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 3.4% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.19. 31,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.24.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

