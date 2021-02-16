Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Insider Sells $643,997.94 in Stock

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LIN stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.14. 2,248,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,639. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.77 and a 200-day moving average of $248.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HSBC raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.