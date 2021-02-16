Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.94. Lindsay posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of Lindsay stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.61. The stock had a trading volume of 73,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,198. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $163.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

In related news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $148,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Lindsay by 1,836.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 247,420 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lindsay by 3,843.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 199,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,012,000 after buying an additional 89,203 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,584,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 205,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 74,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

