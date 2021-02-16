Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the January 14th total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $449.97 million, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

