LINKA Achieves Market Cap of $2.05 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $11,254.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00065366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.00 or 0.00895045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00049236 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.57 or 0.05131688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00024687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00016901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00033097 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

LINKA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

