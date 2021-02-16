Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Trading 10.1% Higher

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s share price traded up 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. 1,363,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,505,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.05.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,825,507 shares of company stock worth $5,531,917. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth $2,807,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Liquidia by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Liquidia by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Liquidia by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

