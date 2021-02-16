Lite Access Technologies (CVE:LTE) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

Lite Access Technologies Inc. (CVE:LTE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.31, but opened at C$0.37. Lite Access Technologies shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 422,538 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.50.

About Lite Access Technologies (CVE:LTE)

Lite Access Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, sells, and installs fiber optic technology specializing in micro-duct and air-blown fiber in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Product and Fibre Optic Installation. The company offers micro-duct, air-blown fiber, and micro and narrow trench installation services for use in various communication networks.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Lite Access Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lite Access Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.