Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0082 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $2,047.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 32.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 65.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.81 or 0.00412216 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000091 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,842.98 or 1.00265091 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 711,435,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

