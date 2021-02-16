Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce sales of $279.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $201.20 million and the highest is $346.70 million. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Several equities analysts have commented on LYV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Macquarie lowered Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $84.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.36. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $84.21.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

