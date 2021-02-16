Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.23

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.23 and last traded at $84.86, with a volume of 13465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.17.
LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.
The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LYV)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.