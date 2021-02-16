Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.23

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.23 and last traded at $84.86, with a volume of 13465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.17.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

