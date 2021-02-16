Livenodes Price Tops $0.0065 on Exchanges (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Livenodes coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00021963 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001183 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001302 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001461 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Livenodes

LNO is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online . The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

Buying and Selling Livenodes

