LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Short Interest Update

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the January 14th total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 732,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $9,888,056.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,631 shares of company stock valued at $13,190,490. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in LiveRamp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.64. 24,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

