Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Shares Down 15.5%

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares traded down 15.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.37. 2,989,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 8,194,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

The stock has a market cap of $611.45 million and a P/E ratio of -13.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01.

Lizhi Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China. It provides podcasts and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices.

