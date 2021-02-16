LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,182 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of LKQ worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in LKQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 733,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,839,000 after acquiring an additional 32,596 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LKQ. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

LKQ stock opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $40.04.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.