Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 7,774,982 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 5,693,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. Investec cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after buying an additional 2,247,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

