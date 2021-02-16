Lobstex Market Cap Reaches $1.75 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $852,169.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0821 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,328,069 coins and its circulating supply is 21,328,057 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

