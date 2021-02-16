Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after purchasing an additional 644,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 129.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,834,000 after acquiring an additional 268,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after acquiring an additional 249,683 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,770,000 after acquiring an additional 240,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after acquiring an additional 230,570 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,810. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $439.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.64.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

