Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,898 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 16,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 40,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $337.73 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $439.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

