LockTrip Price Tops $0.89 on Major Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001795 BTC on exchanges. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $13.25 million and $80,004.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001333 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

